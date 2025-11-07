Jaylen Brown had amazing response after his fake hairline claimed another victim

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown is dodging accountability after his fake hairline struck again on Wednesday night.

Brown went viral for the wrong reasons last month when his fake hairline rubbed off on New York Knicks star OG Anunoby’s white jersey during a live game. Brown’s spray-on hair struck again on Wednesday as the Celtics star made a move against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George.

Brown lowered his shoulder as he tried to muscle his way past George, which led to Brown getting charged with an offensive foul. While the All-Star protested the call, the Wizards players were chuckling about Brown’s fake hairline staining George’s white undershirt.

Jaylen Brown strikes again!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F3nAcQ82ZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2025

Brown shaved his head on a livestream shortly after the first incident with Anunoby. But the former Finals MVP has not learned his lesson just yet.

The clip of the play uploaded by Bleacher Report got over 10 million views on X. Brown’s response got just nearly as much attention for hilariously claiming it was an AI edit and not a real incident that happened on an NBA court.

“AI is getting outta hand,” Brown wrote.

AI is getting outta hand https://t.co/oZHFMHhGs4 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 6, 2025

Unfortunately for Brown, the alleged AI cover-up would not stand up in barbershop court.

One can simply hop on NBA League Pass and rewatch the early minutes of the third quarter to confirm that the hairline rubbing did occur during Wednesday’s Celtics-Wizards game. His only defense is to claim that the NBA is in on the conspiracy somehow.

Brown shaved his head on a livestream shortly after the first incident with Anunoby. But the former Finals MVP has clearly not learned his lesson just yet.

It feels like only a matter of time before prop bets on Jaylen Brown’s fake hairline begin to emerge, if they haven’t already in some shady part of the internet.

Brown shaved his head on a livestream shortly after the first incident with Anunoby. But the former Finals MVP has clearly not learned his lesson just yet.