Jaylen Brown claims another victim with his fake hairline

Jaylen Brown is quickly turning into the worst supervillain of all-time.

The Boston Celtics star forward Brown once again drew attention during Wednesday’s game versus the Washington Wizards because of his fake hairline. During the third quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., Brown was driving to the basket on Wizards defender Kyshawn George, and his head made contact with George’s white undershirt.

As you might have predicted, Brown’s fake spray-on hairline product left a visible black mark on George, who could only point at the mark and laugh. Here is the video.

Jaylen Brown strikes again!! pic.twitter.com/F3nAcQ82ZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2025

This has become an unfortunate pattern for Brown at this point. The former Finals MVP has also left black marks on the white jerseys of opponents during games earlier this season, all because of his fake hairline.

Last week, Brown announced that he would officially be going bald in the wake of his widespread hair loss that had led to the fake hairline becoming necessary in the first place. But Brown is clearly still using some product to sculpt whatever little is left up there.

Brown did have a very good game on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 35 points on 13/21 shooting to lead the Celtics to an easy 136-107 victory over the Wizards. But the jokes about Brown’s hairline are obviously not going away any time soon (as even the Celtics’ TV announcer recently cracked a ruthless line in the middle of a game about Brown’s fading hair).