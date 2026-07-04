Fans noticed something about Jayson Tatum’s farewell to Jaylen Brown

NBA fans felt that there was something missing in Jayson Tatum ’s farewell message to Jaylen Brown .

Tatum on Friday posted a tribute to Brown after Brown was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers this week. The cordial message wished Brown well after the trade, and said he had nothing but “love and respect” for his ex-teammate.

Some fans, however, dug up Tatum’s previous farewell message to former Celtics center Robert Williams when Williams was traded in 2023. They argued that Tatum seemed a lot more upset at Williams’ departure than Brown’s.

“This one hurt. My brotha right here,” Tatum wrote at the time.

In all likelihood, people are reading far too much into this. However, there have long been rumors of Tatum and Brown not quite being on the same page, though the two have consistently denied that.

Whatever the case, the opinions on Brown these days around the NBA seem to be rather shockingly negative. Tatum may not share them, but he may not feel as effusively about Brown on a personal level as he has about some others he has played with.