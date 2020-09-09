Jimmy Butler wears fitting MC Hammer T-shirt after eliminating Bucks

The Miami Heat are legit, and Jimmy Butler’s postgame attire was certainly a testament to that.

After officially eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Heat star had a fitting look for his media session. Butler was sporting an MC Hammer T-shirt inspired by Hammer’s 1991 album “Too Legit to Quit.”

The Heat are two legit to quit. So Jimmy Butler might as well wear the MC Hammer shirt. pic.twitter.com/tRB8CFq2Ib — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 9, 2020

Butler is in his first season on a Heat team that few expected to go deep in the playoffs. After a dominating five-game series victory against the NBA-best Bucks, Miami has indeed proven themselves to be too legit to quit.

Butler himself has really been on another level in the bubble. His message for the rest of the league right now might as well be “U Can’t Touch This.”