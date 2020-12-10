Jimmy Butler reacts to rumors linking James Harden to Heat

Could James Harden join Jimmy Butler in Miami? The Heat star isn’t getting drawn into the rumors.

Harden reportedly added the Heat to his trade wish list, meaning Butler and Harden could end up teaming up in Miami. Butler said he wants Harden to be happy, but is ultimately pleased with his current team.

“There’s a lot of stuff always in the media,” Butler told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I think that he’s a hell of player. I like the group we have. To tell you the truth, I just want the guy to be happy. That’s what life is about. That’s what the game is about.”

It doesn’t sound like Butler plans to do much recruiting, as he has in other instances like this one. Part of that reason is perhaps that the Heat might not be willing to go all-out to make such a deal.

Still, Butler’s comments are a bit less blunt than these remarks by another player whose team has been linked to Harden.