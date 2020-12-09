Kevin Durant has blunt response to James Harden trade rumors

All indications are that James Harden wants the Houston Rockets to trade him, and the Brooklyn Nets are said to be one of the teams on his wish list. Naturally, that has led to Kevin Durant being asked about the possibility of playing with Harden again. Durant showed on Wednesday that he does not want to entertain that talk.

Durant was asked about the Harden trade rumors during his conference call with reporters, and he quickly dismissed the question. He said he is only worried about the players who are with the Nets.

“I don’t think about James Harden at all,” Durant said, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. “I mean, he doesn’t play on our team.”

Harden may want to play on Durant’s team, but that is not in K.D.’s control. Keep in mind that Durant still hasn’t played a game for the Nets after rupturing his Achilles, and he added that he is “very excited about the future of this group.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported recently that Harden worked out with Durant and Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles. While Durant did not deny that, he dismissed the talk of Harden going to Brooklyn and basically accused the media of making it up.

At this point, it does not seem like the Rockets want to trade Harden. The former MVP has reportedly given them another team aside from the Nets that he wants to play for, but Houston seems determined to smooth things over.