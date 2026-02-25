Larry Brown Sports

Warriors fans all said the same thing after Jonathan Kuminga went off in his Hawks debut

Jonathan Kuminga taking a shot
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) warms up before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors fans were in their feelings on Tuesday after watching Jonathan Kuminga look like a star in a different uniform.

Kuminga was spectacular in his first game as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The fifth-year pro popped off for 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting in a 119-98 victory over the Washington Wizards. He also had seven rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals off the Hawks’ bench.

Beyond his box score numbers, Kuminga also flashed a smile that Warriors fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

Kuminga showed similar flashes during his time with the Warriors, but was seldom utilized by head coach Steve Kerr. Many felt Kerr was holding Kuminga back, and those same voices were loud after Tuesday’s game.

Several Warriors fans called for Kerr to be fired for wasting Kuminga’s talents.

Seasoned fans know better than to put too much stock into one game, particularly against a tanking team like the Wizards. But there are few things more demoralizing to a fan base than watching a young player blossom on a different team.

Kerr and Kuminga clashed for years behind the scenes in what felt like a never-ending saga before the Warriors traded the 23-year-old earlier this month. If Kuminga continues to look like a star throughout the rest of the year, the calls for Kerr’s firing would only grow louder.

