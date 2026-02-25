Warriors fans all said the same thing after Jonathan Kuminga went off in his Hawks debut

Golden State Warriors fans were in their feelings on Tuesday after watching Jonathan Kuminga look like a star in a different uniform.

Kuminga was spectacular in his first game as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The fifth-year pro popped off for 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting in a 119-98 victory over the Washington Wizards. He also had seven rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals off the Hawks’ bench.

Beyond his box score numbers, Kuminga also flashed a smile that Warriors fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

JONATHAN KUMINGA IN HIS HAWKS DEBUT:



27 PTS – SEASON HIGH

9-12 FG | 3-4 3-PT FG

7 REB | 4 AST

2 STL



WELCOME TO ATLANTA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HXqr49Y0k8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 25, 2026

Jonathan Kuminga is excited after his first game in the 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/qEJ1pS74Id — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 25, 2026

Kuminga showed similar flashes during his time with the Warriors, but was seldom utilized by head coach Steve Kerr. Many felt Kerr was holding Kuminga back, and those same voices were loud after Tuesday’s game.

Several Warriors fans called for Kerr to be fired for wasting Kuminga’s talents.

We need to fire Steve Kerr after we traded him and now he goes off like this proud of kuminga our coach did not treat him well — dashxrjb30 (@JaredBr11807628) February 25, 2026

I hope you make Kerr look so senile that the warriors send him straight to a retirement home instead of just firing him — nick (@nick_sq707) February 25, 2026

If Kuminga has a great rest of the season, ain’t no way Kerr should be allowed anywhere near the warriors next year… idc — Abeni (@AbeniJewel) February 25, 2026

Seasoned fans know better than to put too much stock into one game, particularly against a tanking team like the Wizards. But there are few things more demoralizing to a fan base than watching a young player blossom on a different team.

Kerr and Kuminga clashed for years behind the scenes in what felt like a never-ending saga before the Warriors traded the 23-year-old earlier this month. If Kuminga continues to look like a star throughout the rest of the year, the calls for Kerr’s firing would only grow louder.