Josh Giddey in danger of losing big endorsement deal amid allegations

Josh Giddey may be facing some adverse financial consequences as a result of the recent accusations against him.

Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post reported Monday that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard Giddey, who is facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, is at risk of losing a big sponsorship. Giddey has a $40 million endorsement deal with Australian cereal brand Weet-Bix. In the wake of the accusations though, Giddey has been removed from the social media pages of Sanitarium Health Food Co., the producer of Weet-Bix.

“We are obviously aware of news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed,” a company spokesperson was quote as saying. “We are in contact with Josh’s management team and waiting on further detail at this point.”

The spokesperson did add that however that they have not yet cut ties with Giddey, who has appeared on cereal boxes and other promotional materials for Weet-Bix in the past.

The allegations against the Australia native Giddey surfaced last week over social media (you can read the details here). The NBA has since launched an investigation into those accusations but has yet to announce their findings.

Oklahoma City recently made an interesting decision on Giddey’s status for games. In any case though, the loss of a $40 million endorsement deal for Giddey, who is only on a four-year, $27 million contract with the Thunder, would really sting.