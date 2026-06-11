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Josh Hart had the most relieved quote after Game 4

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Josh Hart wearing a headband
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was one of the most relieved players in Madison Square Garden after his team completed their stunning comeback over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4.

Hart was very nearly the goat in the final two minutes, as he missed a layup attempt that would have put the Knicks in the lead with just under two minutes to go. He then got caught ball-watching with 30 seconds left, allowing Spurs guard Stephon Castle to swoop in for an offensive rebound and draw the foul that put San Antonio back up by a point.

The Knicks were ultimately saved by OG Anunoby’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds to go, and Hart did not hide how grateful he was for that play when speaking postgame.

“I got a special shoutout for OG, man, because he saved me, at least for this game, a lifetime of regret,” Hart admitted.

Hart’s miss drew stunned reactions around MSG. Had the Knicks lost, it would have gone down as an enormous blunder that only would have gotten worse if the Spurs had gone on to win the series. The fact that he compounded the issue by falling asleep on defense at the other end just over a minute later would have only made matters worse.

Hart contributed plenty during the game, scoring six points but adding eight rebounds and six assists.

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