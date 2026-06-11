Video: Larry David had an outrageous reaction to Josh Hart’s missed layup

Larry David seemed trapped in an episode of his own show late in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and actor found himself in quite a situation when he witnessed New York Knicks guard Josh Hart flub a layup in transition against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

The 78-year-old David was in disbelief over Hart’s missed layup, throwing his arms sideways before seemingly acting as though he was about to faint.

The Knicks were still trailing San Antonio by a point with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter when the former Villanova Wildcats star miscalculated his shot on the break.

Here is the video showing Hart’s miss and David’s reaction.

I can’t stop watching Larry David’s reaction when Josh Hart missed that layup. pic.twitter.com/bw8a1J0Jb3 — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) June 11, 2026

But it all ended well for David and the entire Knicks fanbase, as New York completed a comeback for the ages, battling back from a 29-point deficit and scoring an improbable 107-106 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

OG Anunoby saved the day for the Knicks (and Josh Hart from fan condemnation) with a game-winning putback with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

New York can close the series out in Game 5 on Saturday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.