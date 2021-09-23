Report: Karl-Anthony Towns unlikely to request trade from Timberwolves

Opposing NBA teams are now likely eyeing Karl-Anthony Towns’ situation in Minnesota like jittery drivers hunting for a parking spot. They may be out of luck for the time being though.

Timberwolves writer Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic appeared Thursday on SiriusXM NBA Radio and said Towns is unlikely to ask out of Minnesota.

“Karl-Anthony Towns has weathered a lot of drama in his six years here,” said Krawczynski. “So far, there are no indications that he is ready to go that route. I know the team has engaged directly with him and his representation over the last 24 hours to try and send a new message and get everyone on board and let them know what they’re thinking and what they’re doing.”

It is reasonable to question Towns’ commitment to the Wolves amid recent events. The former No. 1 overall pick was clearly very taken aback by the team’s sudden firing of president Gersson Rosas this week. The Wolves have also made the playoffs just once during Towns’ career (a first-round exit in 2018) and are now on their fourth head coach since his rookie season.

The 25-year-old Towns is under contract through 2024 though. He has also reaffirmed his commitment to Minnesota throughout all their drama, and nothing about that appears to be changing just yet.