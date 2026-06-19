Kendrick Perkins has landed a new job

Kendrick Perkins is taking on a new role in addition to his ESPN duties.

Perkins is the new general manager for Jackson State’s basketball program, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed Friday. Perkins will also serve as a connection to the school’s broadcasting and journalism program.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins – 14-year NBA veteran and 2008 champion – has agreed to become the men's basketball General Manager of HBCU Jackson State, as well as a connection to its broadcast and journalism program, per Perkins: "I'm thankful for this opportunity to impact… pic.twitter.com/lTHV4tSn3a — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2026

Somewhat unusually, Perkins has no previous connection to the Jackson State program. He did not play collegiately, as he entered the NBA Draft straight out of high school. He had committed to Memphis before opting to go pro.

Perkins is one of a number of current and former players that have gotten involved in college basketball advisory roles. In a certain sense, it is something of an ambassador role, as the players provide professional connections to the program and increase their visibility.

Perkins’ primary job will remain to deliver NBA hot takes on ESPN. He has become a highly visible analyst for the network, though he has at times been divisive and alienated some fans and even players with the things he says.