Kevin Durant absolutely roasts Scottie Pippen after criticism

Kevin Durant absolutely roasted Scottie Pippen in response to the Hall of Famer.

Pippen had some harsh comments for Durant this week. The former Chicago Bull argued that Durant has not yet surpassed LeBron James as the best player in the NBA. Why? Because Durant was unable to carry his Brooklyn Nets when two of their top players were injured. Pippen even said Durant had “some learning to do.”

Durant heard about the criticism and responded. He roasted Pippen over the infamous Toni Kukoc incident (Pippen refused to go in the game because he was upset the final shot was given to Kukoc over him).

Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

The Kukoc incident will always haunt Pippen. He was wrong to quit on his teammates because he was upset in that moment. And Durant roasted him over it.

Even if Pippen is still going with LeBron over Durant, KD does have some really nice support elsewhere. It doesn’t seem like KD is taking the criticism too harshly.