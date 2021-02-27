Kevin Durant gets in funny war of words with rapper Kash Doll over ‘KD’ name

Kevin Durant is the only one that most of us think of whenever we hear the name “KD.” So it makes sense that he might get a little territorial over it.

The Brooklyn Nets star got into a funny spat with rapper Kash Doll over the weekend. It all started with a tweet from Kash Doll using the “KD” name.

“All these n—-s wanna f— KD,” she wrote in reference to herself.

Durant clearly did not appreciate the tweet and fired back writing, “You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL.”

You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off…U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 27, 2021

“Nah, she really turnt up for no apparent reason dog,” the four-time scoring champion said in another tweet.

Kash Doll, who has appeared on songs with the likes of Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and Iggy Azalea tweeted back at Durant, calling herself “the real KD.” She also indicated that her beef with Durant was a friendly one.

I’m the real KD…. your name Kevin Durant act accordingly https://t.co/zz9nKERprd — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

We argue about this all the time… — 3:14 (@kashdoll) February 27, 2021

Granted, Kash Doll’s real name is Arkeisha Knight. Durant has also been a superstar in the NBA for over a decade now and has been known as “KD” throughout. Both of these reasons suggest that he, in fact, is “the real KD.”

Kash Doll is quite late to the party though when it comes to rappers getting under Durant’s skin.