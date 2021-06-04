Kevin Garnett says his grandmother pulled shotgun on college recruiter

Kevin Garnett shared a wild recruiting story involving his grandmother.

KG was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Friday. During his appearance, he talked about making the jump from high school straight to the NBA in 1995. At the time, it was a bold and daring move.

Garnett actually considered colleges and underwent a recruiting process before deciding to go straight to the NBA. He talked about some of what he was offered.

“I got offered a lot of cash … (for) my mother and my family to have better opportunities. To meet some of the most powerful people in the world, whatever that meant,” Garnett said.

Then Garnett shared the story of the time a recruiter offered him cash in front of his grandmother. That didn’t go over well with his grandmother.

“I was staying with my grandmother at the time, because recruiting was getting to the point where it was just obese. My mother thought it would be a better idea for me to change addresses.

“Life was running so fast at this time, but I had a certain recruiter come see me. And he offered me some cash in front of my grandma. And she went and got her shotgun. She told me ‘always set the tone with people that you can never be bought. If you can be bought once, you can be bought always.’ That stuck with me forever,” Garnett shared.

Garnett said he had to tell the guy to get out of there. He says he still runs into the recruiter and gives him a wink when he sees him.

What a great story, and what great life advice.

That helps explain why KG never seems to be shy about sharing his opinions and comments.