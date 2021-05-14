Kevin Garnett shares one regret from his NBA career

Kevin Garnett enjoyed a fantastic NBA career that will officially lead him into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night, but the 15-time All-Star admits he has at least one regret from his playing days.

During his scheduled Hall of Fame press conference on Friday, Garnett spoke about his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. While he praised T-Wolves owner Glen Taylor and the organization for believing in him and giving him his first NBA opportunity, Garnett did make one somewhat surprising admission — he wishes he had gone to Boston sooner.

“My only regret in any of this is that I should have came to Boston a little earlier.” — Kevin Garnett at HOF press conference pic.twitter.com/UaUlHFOQsn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 14, 2021

Garnett was traded to the Celtics in 2007, and they immediately won an NBA title. He was openly hesitant about playing in Boston at first, otherwise the Celtics would have gladly acquired him sooner. K.G. essentially blocked the Celtics’ first attempt to trade for him by saying he would opt out of his contract, but he warmed to the idea of playing for them after they acquired Ray Allen.

Garnett enjoyed tremendous success in Boston and helped lead the team to the NBA Finals twice. It’s no surprise he wishes he got there sooner. If you want to know how Celtics fans felt about him, look no further than the reception he got when he returned in another uniform.