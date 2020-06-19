Report: Klay Thompson cleared for full workouts

Just over a year since tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson has just about made it all the way back.

The Golden State Warriors guard has received full medical clearance to work out without restriction, and has been ramping up his activity in recent weeks, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Thompson has been working out in Los Angeles and Oakland in a bid to get his body back into game shape. He has taken part in 3-on-0 and 5-on-0 drills in an attempt to simulate playing in a game.

The guard has no specific games to train for. The Warriors won’t be taking part in the NBA’s restart, and we don’t know when next season will start yet. It is possible that if there is some sort of offseason minicamp for non-participants in the restart, Thompson could participate in that.

The 30-year-old will ideally be able to recover his usual shooting stroke once he’s back in action. Thompson’s father said the guard would have little trouble being ready for 2020-21, and this certainly backs that assertion.