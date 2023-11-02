Klutch Sports adds reigning NBA award winner to their roster

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have added another player to their ensemble cast.

Klutch announced in a post to X this week that Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon has joined their agency.

The 30-year-old Brogdon is the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Also a former Rookie of the Year, Brogdon is under contract for $22.5 million this season and another $22.5 million next year. He was previously represented by Austin Brown of CAA Sports.

Brogdon, who is averaging 19.3 points and 4.3 assists per game for Portland this season, has a lot to prove. He was almost traded by the Boston Celtics to the LA Clippers this past summer, but the deal fell apart due to an issue with Brogdon’s health. Brogdon is now fully healthy however and was traded to Portland last month as part of the Jrue Holiday deal. It is possible Brogdon could end up being traded again by the rebuilding Blazers, and now he has enlisted Klutch to help manage his affairs.