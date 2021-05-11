Report: Knicks could pursue Kyle Lowry in offseason

The New York Knicks are slowly climbing up the Eastern Conference food chain. Now they may have an ace up their sleeve to further fuel the rise.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported Monday that Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry is among the point guards on the Knicks’ radar for the coming offseason. The 35-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent.

Begley also notes that Lowry will likely command multi-year offers from several teams. The Knicks do have significant cap space to compete though.

While the Knicks skew a lot younger these days, they have seen the benefits of a steady 30-something point guard righting their ship this season in the form of Derrick Rose. But Rose will also be a free agent this summer, giving the Knicks an opening for a player like Lowry.

The Knicks are also considering other opportunities at the point guard spot, so it seems pretty clear that they would like to upgrade.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0