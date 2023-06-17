Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley had funny cases of mistaken identity in Europe

Immanuel Quickley is the man in The Big Apple … but not necessarily everywhere else.

The New York Knicks guard Quickley had some hilarious experiences this week while in Greece for the NBA offseason. Quickley tweeted that he had already been called “Bones” and “Maxey” on the first day of his trip alone.

First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey 😂 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 16, 2023

Fans were obviously confusing Quickley for both Bones Hyland of the LA Clippers and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Those aren’t actually the worst mistakes in the world. All three players play the point guard position, have similar hairstyles, and (most interestingly) are all the exact same height at 6-foot-2. Maxey in particular used to be teammates with Quickley at the University of Kentucky too.

Quickley himself had a meaningful impact this season for the Knicks, averaging a career-high 14.9 points per game and helping the team make their deepest playoff run in a decade. But nobody, not fans in Europe, not Shaquille O’Neal, and not even jersey makers, can seem to get Quickley’s identity right.