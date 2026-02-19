Celtics named ‘dark horse’ NBA Finals team under 1 condition

The Boston Celtics are coming out of the NBA All-Star break with a 35-19 record, which has them in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons.

The New York Knicks are right behind the Celtics with a 35-20 record, and a total of five Eastern Conference teams have 30 or more wins.

Former Celtics star Kendrick Perkins said during an episode of “Get Up!” that the Celtics are his “dark horse” NBA Finals team under one condition: The return of Jayson Tatum.

“[If] Jayson Tatum returns, they’re my dark horse to win it all,” Perkins said. “Jaylen Brown is the best two-way player in the game…This team has a culture.”

"[If] Jayson Tatum returns, [the Celtics] are my dark horse to win it all. … Jaylen Brown is the best two-way player in the game."



—@KendrickPerkins on the Celtics' chances to win the East 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyWFShrbnW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 19, 2026

Tatum suffered a devastating torn Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference playoffs a year ago, throwing a wrench into the Celtics’ hopes of another NBA Finals trip.

Yet, Tatum has been working hard to return, and he even practiced with the Celtics’ G League team recently. Tatum reportedly “looked great” in practice with the G League team, but this was a step needed for him to make his return at some point.

Bill Simmons also said that Tatum could return by March 1, although nothing has been finalized or announced by the team as of now.

Jaylen Brown has been outstanding, averaging 29.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have also played well.

The Celtics just acquired Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic at the deadline, and being in second place even without Tatum shows how talented this team is.

If Tatum returns, even if he isn’t fully healthy, the Celtics should be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.