Report: Star player had interest in teaming up with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

It has been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers in part because he does not feel his style of play is suited for an offense that is centered around Joel Embiid. Apparently one star player believes he could have helped solve that issue.

The Sixers explored the possibility of acquiring Kyle Lowry prior to the NBA Draft. That would have required a sign-and-trade deal involving Simmons. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Lowry was more interested in playing with Simmons. The veteran point guard believed he could serve as the “ball-handling connective tissue between Simmons and Embiid,” as Fischer put it.

Once Lowry became a free agent, the Sixers did not have the resources to sign him. They would have had to unload Simmons’ contract in order to make it possible, so Lowry’s desire to play with Simmons was probably a moot point.

Lowry wound up signing with the Miami Heat. It is noteworthy that he thought he could help the on-court dynamic between Simmons and Embiid, as Simmons reportedly believes he would be better off playing elsewhere.

Simmons certainly has offensive inefficiencies, but he is still just 25. Plenty of players are probably open to playing with him, even if his own teammates seem frustrated with the ongoing drama.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports