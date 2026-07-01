Lakers are expected to sign 2 notable role players in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be prioritizing depth over big swings at this point.

The Lakers are expected to secure commitments from two noteworthy role players in free agency, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Tuesday. Those two players are big man Sandro Mamukelashvili and guard Quentin Grimes .

NBA free agency 2026 officially opened on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the Lakers have a bit of extra room to work with now that LeBron James has formally decided to take his talents elsewhere .

Mamukelashvili, 27, is a 6-foot-9 power forward and center who averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.9 minutes per game for the Toronto Raptors last season. He figures to be a potential replacement in L.A. for forward Rui Hachimura , who is being linked to a couple of interesting teams in free agency.

Meanwhile, Grimes, 26, is a 6-foot-5 combo wing who averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 45/33/84 shooting splits for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. A former teammate of Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks , Grimes could stand to replace guard Marcus Smart on the Lakers (with Smart now expected to sign with one notable outside suitor).

Stein further notes that the Lakers are also still pursuing Utah Jazz restricted free agent Walker Kessler , who remains their top summer target. But in the meantime, the Lakers appear to be stocking up on second-tier signings as they officially move into the post-LeBron era.