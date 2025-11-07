Ex-Lakers center Christian Wood fires at intruders in home invasion

Christian Wood was involved in a very scary incident this week at his Los Angeles-area home.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center Wood shot at intruders during a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 in Los Angeles reported. According to police, Wood reported hearing a crashing sound at the rear of his home on the 14800 block of Ostego Street in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Three men were allegedly seen trying to enter the home, and Wood reportedly proceeded to fire three shots, causing the suspects to flee. Police add that the suspects are still on the loose but that no injuries were reported and no property was taken from the home.

You can read ABC7’s full report on the situation here.

Wood, 30, debuted in the NBA in 2015 and proceeded to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks. He then joined the Lakers in 2023 and proceeded to play two seasons with them.

Now currently unsigned, Wood holds averages of 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. But as an undersized center (at 6-foot-8) who is highly ball-dominant and is questionable defensively, the league has since seemingly moved away from Wood. He has also struggled with injuries in recent years and frustrated Lakers fans last season with his extended absences.

Last year, Wood was also involved in a messy off-court incident during which he was threatened online by a woman due to a dispute over his baby.