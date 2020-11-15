Report: Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schroder via trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing a veteran to help solidify themselves as the favorite to repeat as NBA champions, and it sounds like their first big move will be acquiring point guard Dennis Schroder.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the Lakers are in “advanced talks” with the Oklahoma City Thunder about a trade for Schroder. The deal would likely send Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick in the draft to OKC.

The NBA has informed teams that the moratorium period will end at noon EST on Monday, meaning trades can begin at that point. Unless something changes, the Lakers-Thunder trade is likely to be finalized then.

Schroder, 27, has improved his defense in recent years and is a quality scorer. He averaged 18.9 points per game with the Thunder last season.

The Lakers are said to have interest in making an even bigger splash on the trade market, but that is unlikely to happen if they trade Green and the No. 28 pick to OKC.