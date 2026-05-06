Russell Wilson says he has an NFL contract offer

Russell Wilson is not shutting the door on his NFL career just yet.

Wilson revealed Wednesday that the New York Jets made him a contract offer during his recent visit to the team. He also confirmed that he has an opportunity to go into TV work, and is still deciding between the two.

“They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do,” Wilson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

Wilson visited with the Jets a week ago, but left without signing. The fact that he even had a contract offer was not previously known publicly. Since then, it has emerged that CBS is targeting him for a TV job, which he appears to be strongly considering.

Either opportunity would likely be a lucrative one for Wilson, though we have no idea what sort of contract he was offered by the Jets. Obviously, it wasn’t good enough to get him to sign immediately. The 37-year-old would be signing up for a backup job to Geno Smith , which may not be terribly appealing to him at this point in his career.

Wilson played in six games for the New York Giants last season, going 0-3 as a starter with three touchdown passes and three interceptions.