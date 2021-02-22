Report: Lakers interested in DeMarcus Cousins

Could a reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers be in the cards for DeMarcus Cousins?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Saturday that the Lakers are expected to pursue Cousins when he is released by the Houston Rockets. Cousins would address the team’s need for frontcourt depth with Anthony Davis sidelined for several weeks.

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins. The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

Cousins spent all of last season with the Lakers, though he didn’t actually play for them after suffering a torn ACL. The two sides got along so well that there was some consideration to bringing Cousins back for this season.

The Lakers face some issues if they want to bring back Cousins. They could only offer him a minimum contract, which other teams could beat with exceptions. If Cousins is fine with that, it could work, but if not, the Lakers don’t really have the wiggle room to make it happen financially.