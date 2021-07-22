Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.

The Lakers now look almost completely different than they did when Bullock played for them. In addition to having a different head coach in Frank Vogel, the only non-James players who are still left are Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and free agent Alex Caruso.

Bullock’s ability as a spot-up shooter is always a good fit for a James-led offense. But the Lakers may have their sights set on bigger targets as well.