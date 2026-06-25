Report: Lakers are very open to 1 LeBron James sign-and-trade scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers may have found a viable LeBron James exit strategy.

The Lakers are “very open” to the possibility of one sign-and-trade scenario that would involve sending James to the Cleveland Cavaliers , Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Wednesday during a radio appearance. Windhorst says that the Lakers are eyeing the possibility of acquiring Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen in such a move, even adding that the Lakers would “kill” to get Allen.

James, 41, is an unrestricted free agent this NBA offseason. While that makes him free to sign with any team that he chooses, James would greatly benefit from a sign-and-trade since it could get him the most amount of money from a team that otherwise might not have the financial flexibility to give him a large contract outright.

The Cavaliers, James’ beloved former team, certainly fit that billing as a team that already has the NBA’s highest overall payroll on their books for 2026-27 (an estimated at $218.1 million). The Lakers obviously have a major incentive for such an arrangement too since they would be getting a quality piece back in exchange for James leaving (as opposed to just losing him for nothing).

Allen, the 28-year-old former All-Star, is indeed that quality piece as well. As a fearsome shot-blocker who is also known for his athleticism and pristine touch around the rim, Allen would be an ideal pick-and-roll fit alongside Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

Cleveland lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks this past season and may need to do something far more dramatic than simply running it back in order to realistically compete for an NBA title. The possibility of a third stint by James with the Cavaliers has been rumored for several months now, and it may all depend on whether or not Cleveland actually wants him back at this point.