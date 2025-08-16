Report: Lakers are unlikely to extend 1 player

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently getting more picky about their long-term cap situation.

The Lakers are unlikely to extend veteran forward Rui Hachimura this offseason, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported this week on his podcast. Hachimura is currently eligible for a new contract extension, but it does not appear that the Lakers will be giving it to him before the start of training camp in late September.

“With the current intel I have, I do not expect Rui to be extended by the Lakers in the next six weeks,” said Buha, per Lakers Nation. “It’s certainly possible that something happens. But I would say most of what’s been out there is them wanting to keep the books clean and wanting to see whether he starts or whether he’s their sixth man and how the pieces fit this year.”

Hachimura, 27, has been a core piece for the Lakers ever since arriving in 2023. His ability to hit shots from the midrange and from three-point territory as well as provide defensive versatility at 6-foot-8 have been major assets for the team. Hachimura was also a full-time starter for the Lakers last year, averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 51/41/77 shooting splits.

But without a new extension, Hachimura will be entering the final year of his contract next season at $18.3 million. That means Hachimura is currently aligned with fellow expiring contract Austin Reaves, who currently seems to be a bigger priority for a bigger extension from the Lakers.

After recently extending Luka Doncic through 2028, the Lakers are prioritizing financial flexibility right now, especially with LeBron James set to come off the books by next summer as well. Thus, Hachimura may have to further prove himself to the team in 2025-26, and he appears to be up for the task given some of his unusual recent offseason training regimens.