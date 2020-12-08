LeBron James had funny reaction to earlier start of new season

LeBron James is getting his shortest NBA offseason ever, and the quick turnaround certainly came as a surprise to him.

The Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters on Monday that he had quite the reaction to finding out that the new season would start on Dec. 22.

“Oh s—,” James said his reaction was, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The reigning Finals MVP also added that he was expecting a mid-January start date and had to cancel a family vacation planned around Christmas.

James and the Lakers won the NBA title on Oct. 11. With training camp already underway, his offseason was effectively less than two months.

Some players were originally pushing for a start date around Martin Luther King Day before eventually agreeing to the Dec. 22 beginning. We know that James was less than pleased with the development, so we will see how much potential load management he does early on in the season.