Interested teams have heard nothing back from LeBron James

LeBron James is keeping everyone in the dark regarding his free agency, including the teams that are chasing him.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective” podcast that James’ suitors have heard nothing from James or his camp about his free agency choice, and are not sure how to react to that.

“The last I heard, teams that are interested in LeBron had not heard anything,” Windhorst said. “They had made contact, but they hadn’t heard anything. They’re like, ‘We don’t know what to make of it.'”

Windhorst noted that James has handled his previous trips to free agency similarly, and that whoever does land him may simply get a call informing them of the fact.

Brian Windhorst says teams haven’t heard anything from LeBron James:



“The teams that were interested in LeBron, like they had made contact and whatever, and they hadn't heard anything. And they're like, well, ‘we don't know what to make of it’.…



the teams are kind of in the… pic.twitter.com/iqv56Ofq1c — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) July 6, 2026

This does appear to be how James goes about things, for better or worse. It makes it very hard for interested teams to plan around him, and is probably a source of some frustration.

Windhorst noted that the silence might be one reason that a lot of rival teams believe James is heading back to his former team. That may be a fair assumption, and there is some reason to think that is the case, but it also might not be based on much right now.