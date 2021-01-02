LeBron James trolls Dabo Swinney for ranking Ohio State No. 11

Even LeBron James isn’t letting Dabo Swinney get away with his Ohio State ranking.

As the Buckeyes were beating Clemson en route to a 49-28 win in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, James said he was looking forward to hearing what Swinney had to say about his Ohio State ranking.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Dabo answer is when they ask him if he still think @OhioStateFB is the 11th best team in the country. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

Swinney notoriously ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final coaches’ poll. Swinney argued that his ranking wasn’t a reflection of how good he felt Ohio State was, but rather a penalty for playing only six games.

James is from Ohio and a big Buckeyes fan. He was among many Ohio State fans to feel disrespected by the ranking.

Even after his team got trounced, and even after it was clear the Buckeyes were motivated by a feeling of disrespect, Swinney still stood by his rankings for the same reason.