Thursday, December 8, 2022

Local radio call of thrilling Warriors-Jazz finish was awesome

December 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Jazz steal a win from the Warriors

The Utah Jazz needed a remarkable late comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and the only thing more exciting than the thrilling victory was the local radio call that accompanied it.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole made a free throw with 13.3 seconds left to give the Warriors a 123-119 lead. Malik Beasley then cut the lead to 123-122 when he hit a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds remaining. It looked like the Jazz would have to immediately foul, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker slapped the ball away from Poole on the inbound pass. Beasley scooped it up and dished to Simone Fontecchio, who slammed home the game-winning dunk with just 1.3 seconds to spare.

Longtime Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke went absolutely bananas over the sequence. You hear his awesome call below:

You would have thought Locke was calling Game 7 of the NBA Finals. We haven’t heard a radio call that good since the Philadelphia Phillies defied odds with a comeback in Game 1 of the World Series.

