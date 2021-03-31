 Skip to main content
Lou Williams shares why he took his time reporting to Hawks

March 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lou Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks just before the March 25 deadline, but he took a few days before reporting to the team. On Tuesday, Williams explained why he needed a few days.

Williams, 34, considered retirement after being traded. He told reporters he took some time because he wanted to make sure he was mentally ready for the move. He did not want to be a negative influence upon arriving.

That seems to have been a smart and mature way of handling things.

Atlanta had three games after the trade (including Tuesday night’s contest) that Williams has missed. It stinks for the Hawks not to have had him for those games. But if Williams was not ready to contribute, it’s probably for the best that he was not around anyway.

The Hawks have gone 9-3 since firing Lloyd Pierce. They entered Tuesday sixth in the East at 23-23.

