Luka Doncic could be fined over gesture to referees

Luka Doncic is likely facing a fine from the NBA after making a gesture towards the officials during his Dallas Mavericks’ 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Doncic was upset about not getting a foul call under the Warriors’ basket when he was going up for a shot with his team down 125-122 and around four seconds left.

The defense from Draymond that had Luka giving the "who payin' you?" sign to the refs at the end 5 fouls, 3-point game, perfect verticality pic.twitter.com/cjxa1DlgqH — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 23, 2023

After missing the shot and not getting a call, Doncic was upset with the referees. He then did a money gesture towards the refs with his left hand.

Luka Doncic makes the money motion at the referee after a no-call late vs. the Warriors 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/MJnjIvdyO1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

Doncic was seemingly suggesting that the officials were getting paid to call the game in Golden State’s favor.

That wasn’t the only complaining the Mavs did.

Team owner Mark Cuban said after the game that he was filing a protest over a controversial play late in the third quarter. Cuban felt the officials changed their call without telling Dallas, which helped Golden State score an easy basket (more here).

The loss dropped the Mavs under .500 to 36-37. There are nine teams in the West within 3.5 games of each other, which helps explain some of the tension the Mavs are feeling.