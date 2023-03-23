 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic could be fined over gesture to referees

March 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Luka Doncic does a money gesture with his hands

Luka Doncic is likely facing a fine from the NBA after making a gesture towards the officials during his Dallas Mavericks’ 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Doncic was upset about not getting a foul call under the Warriors’ basket when he was going up for a shot with his team down 125-122 and around four seconds left.

After missing the shot and not getting a call, Doncic was upset with the referees. He then did a money gesture towards the refs with his left hand.

Doncic was seemingly suggesting that the officials were getting paid to call the game in Golden State’s favor.

That wasn’t the only complaining the Mavs did.

Team owner Mark Cuban said after the game that he was filing a protest over a controversial play late in the third quarter. Cuban felt the officials changed their call without telling Dallas, which helped Golden State score an easy basket (more here).

The loss dropped the Mavs under .500 to 36-37. There are nine teams in the West within 3.5 games of each other, which helps explain some of the tension the Mavs are feeling.

Luka Doncic
