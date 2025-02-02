Luka Doncic’s 3-word message to ex-Mavericks teammates revealed

Luka Doncic has yet to comment publicly on the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the five-time All-Star did send a brief message to his former teammates.

The Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers late Saturday night in a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. Anthony Davis was the big return for L.A. Doncic reportedly had no idea the Mavs were discussing the possibility of trading him.

Players on both sides were just as shocked as fans were by the trade. Mavericks forward Naji Marshall told Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that he had not spoken directly with Doncic. Luka did, however, text his former teammates in a group chat to say “thanks for everything.”

“I was surprised like everyone else. Very good dude. Good teammate. I look forward to playing him again,” Marshall said.

It does not sound like Doncic wanted to be traded. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison basically admitted as much when he was asked if he spoke with Doncic after completing the trade.

Doncic will now team with LeBron James in L.A., which could be a huge adjustment for the 25-year-old. For what it’s worth, it sounds like LeBron should be more than open to playing alongside his new teammate.