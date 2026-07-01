Luka Doncic reacts to LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers

Luka Doncic is speaking out this week on the exit of his (short-lived) co-star.

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James officially decided on Tuesday to depart the franchise after spending the last eight seasons with them. James has reportedly informed the team to move on as he is opting to continue his NBA career elsewhere as a free agent.

In response to the news, the current Lakers franchise player Doncic posted a reaction to his Instagram Story. Doncic posted a photo of himself embracing with James in their Lakers uniforms.

“An honor to play with and learn from you @kingjames,” Doncic wrote.

James and Doncic were only able to play together for one-and-a-half total seasons in Los Angeles. They also won just one total playoff series over that span (a first-round victory this year over the Houston Rockets , which Doncic missed in its entirety due to a severe hamstring injury).

With the two superstars now officially going their separate ways, the focus for Doncic will be for the Lakers to deliver on some of his notable roster demands in free agency. As for James, he is opening up his recruitment and was just linked to one interesting new team earlier in the day on Tuesday.