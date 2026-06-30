Report: Timberwolves have interest in LeBron James

LeBron James will be officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers , although his next destination is completely up in the air.

With NBA free agency beginning on Tuesday, some teams linked to James include the Cleveland Cavaliers , Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors .

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves are another team that is showing interest in James, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“What’s more, the Warriors do not appear to have clarity yet regarding James’ plans. Cleveland and Miami are often cited as realistic landing spots as well, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are known to have interest if he felt like shocking the basketball world with that sort of move,” Amick wrote.

James announced on Tuesday that he would be moving on from the Lakers after eight seasons. While the Heat, Warriors and Cavaliers are not new to the James rumors, the Timberwolves certainly are a wild card.

Minnesota just acquired star guard LaMelo Ball in a stunning blockbuster trade with the Charlotte Hornets , and they are trying to find a way to make an NBA Finals run with a Ball-Anthony Edwards duo.

James choosing Minnesota over a return to either Miami or Cleveland would be a big surprise, but the Timberwolves have enough pieces on the roster to be viewed as a contender entering the 2026-27 season.

Only time will tell, but that would certainly be a stunning turn of events in what has been a wacky and wild NBA offseason.