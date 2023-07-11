Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen had much different reactions to MJ’s comment

Michael Jordan went viral last week for a one-word response he gave when asked about his son’s relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, and we now know how the couple reacted.

Jordan’s 32-year-old son Marcus has been dating Larsa Pippen, who is the 48-year-old ex-wife of Scottie. MJ was leaving a restaurant in Paris last week when a gossip reporter asked him if he approves of Marcus dating Larsa. Jordan let out a big laugh before shouting “no!” You can see the video here.

Marcus and Larsa recently launched a podcast together called “Separation Anxiety.” During the latest episode, they discussed the media storm that was created when Michael indicated he did not approve of the relationship. Marcus said he found it “hilarious.”

“I know my dad and my whole family. Obviously we’re all competitive. The Jordan part of our DNA is to talk s—. It gets us going and gets us motivated,” the younger Jordan said. “When I saw it I thought immediately that he’s playing and joking and laughing and just being playful.”

It would be an understatement to say Larsa had a different reaction. She said she was “traumatized” because she thought people were going to think she lied when she previously claimed Jordan’s family had been supportive of her and Marcus dating.

“I think in the beginning there was a lot of shock value to it. Our families, in the beginning, would have rathered us not be together. … I think people were starting to think that I was lying and that I lied and said, ‘You know, our parents are fine (with it).’ … I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad,” Larsa said.

Marcus said his father reached out multiple times after the story became a big deal. Marcus also insisted last week that MJ is cool with everything.

It is impossible to think of Michael being perfectly fine with his son dating his longtime teammate’s ex-wife, even if the 16-year age difference was overlooked. Scottie has also been critical of MJ in recent years, which might add another element of awkwardness to the situation. Even if MJ was joking in Paris, there was probably some truth to his response.