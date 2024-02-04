Marcus Smart gets awesome reception in return to Boston

Sunday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics was the first time Marcus Smart has returned to TD Garden since he was traded in the offseason, and the reunion was certainly worth the wait.

Smart is out for an extended period with a thumb injury, but still traveled with the team to Boston with the Grizzlies. He received a tribute video and got an emotional reception from the TD Garden crowd. Smart appeared genuinely emotional as well as the crowd, and even his former Celtics teammates, gave him a standing ovation.

Marcus Smart poured his blood, sweat and tears into the Celtics' franchise Emotions were high during his tribute video during for his return pic.twitter.com/sIxtWGUYbS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2024

After the video, fans even broke into a “we love Marcus” chant once the ovation died down.

Celtics fans were chanting “We love Marcus!” after Marcus Smart’s tribute video 🗣️pic.twitter.com/mIREdF2o5B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 4, 2024

Smart was a core player for the Celtics over nine seasons, known for his defense and hustle. He was a key part of the 2022 team that wound up reaching the NBA Finals, a season that saw him win NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Celtics ultimately traded Smart in a move to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, which has worked out well for Boston so far. The way things went down left a bad taste in Smart’s mouth, but he clearly has no issue whatsoever with the fans.