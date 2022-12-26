Marcus Smart teases fans with big personal announcement

Marcus Smart had a huge Christmas Day, and he took the opportunity to tease his fans.

Smart had six points and eight assists as his Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 on Sunday. But that was just the first win of the day for the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart later went on Twitter to share some news with his fans. He delighted in teasing them along the way before finally revealing what all the tweets were about.

Guess what ………… — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

“Guess what …………,” he began.

I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said …. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

“I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said ….”

It’s time for me to leave … — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

“It’s time for me to leave …”

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

“Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life.

“She said YES!!! (Whew)”

Yes, Smart had gotten engaged.

Seeing the announcement from Smart put everything into context for one Celtics reporter.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach shared his funny observation.

“Marcus was in an absolutely giddy mood when he left the locker room, and (Jayson) Tatum gave him a big hug. I thought it was just about the win, ha,” Himmelsbach noted.

Marcus was in an absolutely giddy mood when he left the locker room, and Tatum gave him a big hug. I thought it was just about the win, ha. Congrats to Marcus. https://t.co/dVz9uE4F75 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) December 26, 2022

What a day and what a year for Smart. His team made the NBA Finals last season; he won NBA Defensive Player of the Year; he won on Christmas Day; and he got engaged. That’s not bad at all.