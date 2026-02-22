Vikings WR Rondale Moore dies at 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25.

Moore died on Saturday. The NFLPA and Minnesota Vikings both released statements on the death of Moore.

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on Rondale Moore's tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/vyj7gbV336 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026

A former Purdue Boilermakers star wide receiver, Moore started his journey in the pros with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the second round (49th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, during which he accumulated 1,201 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 135 receptions and 182 targets through 39 games (23 starts).

The Cardinals traded Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024 in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder, but he never played for the Falcons due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in training camp.

In March 2025, Moore inked a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings, but he injured his knee again during a preseason game against the Houston Texans, ending his 2025 campaign.

Moore’s former coach at Purdue and current Louisville Cardinals head coach, Jeff Brohm, released a statement following the saddening news. Brohm said Moore “was a complete joy to watch” and described him as “the ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge.” (Read Brohm’s full statement here.)