Jack Hughes scored the Olympic-winning goal after losing 2 teeth

Jack Hughes scored the Olympic-winning goal for Team USA on Sunday in perfect hockey player fashion.

Hughes had two of his teeth cracked in the third period of Sunday’s gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. The New Jersey Devils star took a high stick to the face from Canada’s Sam Bennett late in the third period that drew blood and knocked out at least a couple of teeth.

Twitter’s search sucks now so I did it myself. Here’s Jack Hughes losing his teeth #USA #USAHockey pic.twitter.com/0vvr05dnU8 — Ben Rice Foundation (@Parmsisreal) February 22, 2026

Hughes was visibly bleeding, which led to Bennett getting a four-minute double-minor. The Americans failed to take advantage, however, and the game went to overtime.

Hughes did not let his missing teeth and bloody lip bother him. He scored the game-winning goal less than two minutes into overtime, handing the Americans their first gold in men’s ice hockey since 1980.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

The goal-scorer’s lip was still bleeding after the game when he did a postgame interview with NBC, in which he said the win was for the entire country.

Jack Hughes missing multiple teeth and bleeding after scoring the game winning goal:



"We’re USA. We’re so proud to be Americans. Tonight was all for the country."



Patriot. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ss6rPRiOyY — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 22, 2026

JACK HUGHES TRADED TEETH FOR GOLD AND GLORY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 AMERICAN PATRIOT 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7nSATGccuk — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 22, 2026

Hockey players are famed for their toughness, and this is why. Hughes never even went to the locker room after taking the stick to the face. He was on the ice again within minutes, even though he was still bleeding and not all of his teeth were intact.

Thanks in part to Hughes’ heroics, the Americans won their first gold in 46 years. To do it against rival Canada makes it even more meaningful. He was never going to let a few lost teeth get in the way of that goal.