Mike D’Antoni interviews for Trail Blazers head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has been mentioned as a potential candidate for NBA head coaching jobs this offseason, and there appears to be mutual interest between him and the Portland Trail Blazers.

D’Antoni was in Portland to interview for the Blazers job on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team is also reportedly planning to interview Chauncey Billups and Becky Hammon this week.

A report last week claimed D’Antoni has interest in the Blazers job, which became vacant when the team fired Terry Stotts. General manager Neil Olshey is said to have his eye on Billups for the position, so it’s unclear how he feels about D’Antoni.

D’Antoni is currently an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn. He has reportedly received interest from the Blazers, Magic and Celtics regarding their vacancies.

The Blazers need to look elsewhere after Damian Lillard’s desired candidate withdrew from consideration.

The 70-year-old D’Antoni has served as a head coach for the Suns, Knicks, Lakers and Houston Rockets.