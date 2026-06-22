1 NBA GM had a ‘terrifying’ take about Darryn Peterson

The 2026 NBA Draft debate has been all about whether or not BYU’s AJ Dybantsa or Kansas star Darryn Peterson will go first overall on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Washington Wizards have the first overall choice, and Dybantsa has long been viewed as the favorite to go No. 1. However, Peterson also has a strong case to be made for this year’s best player in the class.

One day before the NBA Draft, one NBA GM had an honest take about Peterson.

“Peterson’s the most talented player in this draft. That’s not a debate. But he’s also the most terrifying. I just don’t think Washington can roll the dice on him because they can’t afford to miss on this pick,” the GM told Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

There is no denying Peterson’s talent. However, he raised plenty of eyebrows in his lone college season.

Peterson played just 24 games, and he missed time due to injuries and other availability reasons, such as cramping issues that forced him to miss games and even leave in the middle of some.

Kansas head coach Bill Self admitted frustration with Peterson not being able to finish games.

As of now, Dybantsa said he expects to be selected first overall, which means Peterson likely goes No. 2 to the Utah Jazz . However, Peterson also raised concerns when he decided only to visit the Wizards.

All in all, there are plenty of concerns regarding Peterson, and the commonly asked question will finally be answered on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.