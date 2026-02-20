Bill Self sounds frustrated with star freshman Darryn Peterson

Even Kansas coach Bill Self is starting to sound frustrated with the availability of star freshman Darryn Peterson.

Peterson missed virtually all of the second half of Kansas’ 81-69 win over Oklahoma State due to cramping, and seemingly asked out of the game himself. The freshman has had the same issue multiple times this season, and has also missed time with foot and hamstring injuries.

Self has defended Peterson over his past absences, and maintained once again on Friday that the injury problems are legitimate. He did, however, sound a bit frustrated at Peterson’s inability to stay healthy.

“He hasn’t finished games. The reasons why they say he hasn’t finished games is 100 percent false,” Self said. “The bottom line is, there is a way to change the narrative: Play. Finish. If his body allows him to, fantastic. If it doesn’t allow him to, they’ll say something again the next game. But that’s the way to get people to quit talking.”

Bill Self on Darryn Peterson:



"He hasn't finished games… The bottom line is, there is a way to change the narrative: Play. Finish. That's the way to get people to quit talking." 👀



(🎥: @KUsports) pic.twitter.com/71bbB7sD7q — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 20, 2026

Peterson has been accused of missing games to preserve himself for the NBA Draft, a narrative Self has taken issue with. In this instance, however, it is obvious that Self is frustrated with his freshman’s lack of availability, even if he is not directly blaming Peterson for it.

Peterson had scored 23 points in 19 minutes with six three-pointers at the time of his exit Thursday. He is still regarded as a top NBA Draft prospect, though questions about his durability will likely plague him now.