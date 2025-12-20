NBA informs teams ‘tanking’ policies will be reviewed

Tanking, the controversial practice of teams deliberately losing games to gain advantageous draft positioning, continues to challenge the NBA’s competitive integrity, and it’s something commissioner Adam Silver wants to curb.

On Friday, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the league notified all 30 franchises of a renewed review into anti-tanking policies.

The NBA tells its 30 franchises today that the league has undertaken a renewed review of league policy changes concerning "tanking" — such as potential modifications to rules regarding Draft pick protections, revised Draft lottery rules, and other approaches. https://t.co/zCfNAFG3sS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2025

This initiative aims to address persistent issues, potentially modifying draft pick protections, revising lottery odds, and exploring other deterrents to discourage deliberate losses.

The review echoes earlier concerns, which led to changes to the lottery format in 2017. The new rules were implemented ahead of the 2019 NBA draft.

Silver has expressed frustration with tanking’s impact on fan engagement and league parity, though specific details from related announcements remain limited.

Fan reactions on X vary: Some fear it could trap bad teams in mediocrity, while others criticize the league for prioritizing this over officiating inconsistencies. Critics argue that without tanking, rebuilding franchises might struggle longer, but proponents see it as essential for maintaining excitement.

As the NBA evolves, these changes could reshape team strategies, ensuring a more level playing field amid growing scrutiny, especially in the face of various gambling scandals.