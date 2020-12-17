NBA investigating Jerry West lawsuit about Kawhi Leonard recruitment

The NBA has launched an investigation into a lawsuit alleging Jerry West was involved in improper conduct surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers’ recruitment of Kawhi Leonard.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the NBA has launched an investigation of the Clippers based on the allegations made in a new lawsuit. The suit, filed by an alleged associate of Leonard’s family, claims West promised a $2.5 million payment for successful recruitment of Leonard to the Clippers, and then failed to follow through. You can read the full details of the allegations by clicking here.

The NBA has clearly deemed the allegations serious and credible enough to warrant an investigation. If found to be true, both West and the Clippers would be subject to significant league discipline, as this would be a clear violation of league rules. West has previously denied any wrongdoing in a statement through one of his representatives.

Leonard’s recruitment was the subject of a different NBA investigation as well, though nothing has come of that to date.