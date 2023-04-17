NBA looking into Russell Westbrook’s incident with Suns fan

Russell Westbrook’s incident in Phoenix on Sunday has officially drawn the attention of the NBA.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that the league is looking into the incident between the LA Clippers guard Westbrook and a Phoenix Suns fan during Game 1 of the Clippers-Suns playoff series. Westbrook entered a club area at Footprint Center to confront the fan over something that was said.

Haynes does add though that the likelihood of Westbrook being suspended for Game 2 of the series is “extremely slim.”

The nine-time All-Star Westbrook was seen in a viral video going over to the fan and repeatedly telling the fan to, “watch your mouth, motherf–ker” before exiting the club area. According to an eyewitness account, the incident took place at halftime of the eventual 115-110 Clippers win.

Haynes notes that some players and coaches use that club area as a shortcut to the locker room and the arena bowl.

Despite shooting a comical 3-for-19 in the game, Westbrook made a number of winning plays down the stretch of Sunday’s game, including several clutch rebounds, a pair of late free throws, and a game-sealing defensive stop. But he continues to make headlines for letting opposing fans get under his skin. Westbrook has gone over to confront fans multiple times during his career.